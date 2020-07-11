COVID-19 cases and community exposures in Christian County

The following press release is from the Christian County Health Department:

Christian County Health Department is announcing seventeen (17) new COVID-19 cases. Some of

the cases have been identified as being community spread while others are contacts to positive

cases. To date, Christian County has a cumulative total of one-hundred and two (102) cases (ninetytwo (92) confirmed and ten (10) probable). Fifty-one (51) active cases are currently being

monitored.

While investigating the most recent cases, investigators have identified the following potential

exposures within the community.

Locations:

• Tuesday, June 30: Walmart in Ozark. Evening hours. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

• Thursday, July 2: Braum’s in Ozark. No specific time provided. (Symptomatic)

• Friday, July 3: Walmart in Ozark. Evening hours. (Masked, symptomatic, and infectious)

• Saturday, July 4: Fireworks stand located in the parking lot of Price Cutter in Ozark at

approximately 7:10 p.m. (Infectious); McDonald’s in Ozark at approximately 7:30 p.m.

(Infectious); Price Cutter in Ozark from 7:00-7:10 p.m. (No mask and infectious); Boom

Shakalakah fireworks stand in Nixa from 11:15-11:45 a.m. (Masked and infectious); Harter

House in Nixa from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Masked and infectious)

• Sunday, July 5: Piccolo in Nixa from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (no symptoms, but infectious);

Mulberry Ridge neighborhood pool in Ozark from 3:15-4:15 p.m. (two positive cases

present at this location (No mask, but distanced from others)

• Monday, July 6: US ballpark in Ozark. 12:30 p.m. game time (symptomatic and infectious)

• Tuesday, July 7: Price Cutter in Ozark. Midday hours. (No mask, no symptoms, but

infectious).

Anyone who visited the locations during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low risk for

contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or

isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: · Fever or chills · Cough · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue · Muscle or body aches · Headache · New loss of taste or smell · Sore throat · Congestion or

runny nose. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical

attention