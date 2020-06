LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19, one of those being an employee at Play Power in Monett.

The health department says it’s working closely with Play Power to figure out which employees are at the most risk from working with this case.

Play Power has shut down 30,000 square feet of their plant until Monday, June 29, for deep cleaning.

Two other cases contracted the virus from direct contact and the other is still under investigation.