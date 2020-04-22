COVID-19 budget cuts impacting Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gov. Parson announced Monday, Apri 20, that he will be cutting almost $16 million in education funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springfield Public Schools are feeling the affects.

Out of the over $15 million cut in the state education fund, $500,000 will be taken out of SPS’s budget this year.

Around $400,000 will come from state formula funding.

That could be anything relating to the district, like salaries, supplies and facility costs.

And another $100,000 will be cut from transportation.

The revenue loss is only a fraction of SPS’ budget, which is over $200 million.

However, Communications Officer Stephen Hall says the state already owed the district extra money from last year and now this will be put on top of that.

But Hall says the district is fiscally responsible and will be able to absorb the shortfall.

“Every decision that we make will be filtered through that lens of what is in the best interest of our students, on a classroom level,” Hall said. “So for a while, this is certainly not good for any public school in the state. I think the reassurance can come from knowing that dollars are wisely invested in our Springfield Public School District.”

We also found out tonight the coronavirus is not shutting down any of the projects from Proposition S.

The district says all of construction is moving forward and on time.