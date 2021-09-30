COVID-19 booster doses are available Friday at Ozarks Healthcare

WEST PLAIN S, Mo- The booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, will be given by the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy at the old Ozarks Healthcare Foundation Office located at #12 Parkway Center in West Plains from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. After Friday, reevaluation of the number of booster doses will take place before future booster vaccination dates.

Ozarks Healthcare is now giving booster doses to those individuals who received the first Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and people who meet the following requirements:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster

People age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster

People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster

People age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster

People with underlying conditions are encouraged to talk to their medical provider if the booster shot is right for them.

If you still need the first and/or the second doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are available on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. However, appointments will be needed on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy located at #18 Parkway Center in West Plains.

For more information, please call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793.