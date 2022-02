The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 1 reached 889,474 COVID-19-related deaths and 75.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 31, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Cole County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,093 (839 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,902 (19,111 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (250 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (39,524 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#49. Miller County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (282 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,530 (5,772 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (105 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (8,385 fully vaccinated)

— 39.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#48. Pulaski County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,103 (580 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,850 (8,338 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (104 total deaths)

— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (25,752 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#47. Taney County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (620 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,597 (12,638 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (187 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (22,133 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#46. Johnson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,123 (607 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,135 (11,426 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (126 total deaths)

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (22,009 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#45. Dade County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,124 (85 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,405 (1,316 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (38 total deaths)

— 80.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (3,217 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#44. Ralls County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (117 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,582 (2,328 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (19 total deaths)

— 34.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (2,865 fully vaccinated)

— 48.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#43. Cedar County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,136 (163 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,782 (2,695 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (43 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (4,505 fully vaccinated)

— 42.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#42. Wright County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,137 (208 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,761 (3,614 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (71 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (6,409 fully vaccinated)

— 35.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#41. Jackson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,139 (8,007 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,982 (196,716 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (2,058 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (388,428 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#40. Gentry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (75 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,802 (2,024 total cases)

— 42.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)

— 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (2,807 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#39. Boone County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,166 (2,104 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,730 (41,020 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (215 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (108,873 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#38. Vernon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (243 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,944 (4,718 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (93 total deaths)

— 62.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (7,038 fully vaccinated)

— 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#37. Macon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (181 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,511 (3,403 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (40 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (5,929 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#36. Perry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,202 (230 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,002 (4,593 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (44 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (7,417 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#35. Cape Girardeau County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (951 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,111 (17,439 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (212 total deaths)

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (37,506 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#34. Jasper County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,227 (1,489 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,073 (31,634 total cases)

— 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (467 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (56,043 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#33. Christian County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,230 (1,090 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,887 (19,391 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (220 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (39,744 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#32. Webster County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,233 (488 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,030 (8,326 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (129 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (16,420 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#31. Barton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,234 (145 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,001 (2,586 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (44 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (3,828 fully vaccinated)

— 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#30. Iron County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,244 (126 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,812 (2,006 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (33 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (3,828 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#29. Benton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,245 (242 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,673 (3,825 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (83 total deaths)

— 53.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (9,114 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#28. Buchanan County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,256 (1,097 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,429 (21,342 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (272 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (32,715 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#27. Howell County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,259 (505 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,814 (8,350 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (184 total deaths)

— 64.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (12,994 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#26. Douglas County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,274 (168 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,990 (2,372 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (68 total deaths)

— 84.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.7% (3,125 fully vaccinated)

— 56.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#25. Pike County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,279 (234 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,839 (3,997 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (56 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (6,716 fully vaccinated)

— 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#24. Scott County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,280 (490 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,876 (10,288 total cases)

— 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (140 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (16,279 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#23. Randolph County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,285 (318 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,757 (5,632 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (90 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (9,155 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#22. Knox County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,288 (51 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,480 (890 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (10 total deaths)

— 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (1,532 fully vaccinated)

— 28.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#21. Greene County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,306 (3,828 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,302 (65,363 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (882 total deaths)

— 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (141,100 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#20. Dallas County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,315 (222 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,075 (3,557 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (64 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (5,783 fully vaccinated)

— 36.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#19. Polk County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,322 (425 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,164 (7,447 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (84 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (12,278 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#18. Marion County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,332 (380 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,523 (7,567 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (110 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (11,656 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#17. Livingston County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,340 (204 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,795 (3,471 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (86 total deaths)

— 102.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (6,434 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#16. Nodaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,344 (297 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,253 (5,579 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (41 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (10,551 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#15. Callaway County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,366 (611 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,117 (11,238 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (102 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (20,648 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#14. Shannon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,372 (112 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,830 (1,456 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (32 total deaths)

— 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (2,430 fully vaccinated)

— 45.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#13. Carroll County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (120 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,427 (2,120 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (41 total deaths)

— 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (4,179 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#12. Sullivan County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (86 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,310 (1,602 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (19 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (2,541 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#11. Andrew County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,423 (252 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,373 (4,494 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (44 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (6,570 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#10. Saline County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,445 (329 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,185 (5,960 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (90 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (10,323 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#9. Carter County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,571 (94 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,805 (1,424 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (19 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (1,908 fully vaccinated)

— 41.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#8. Pettis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,623 (687 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,316 (11,142 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (135 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (17,553 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#7. Madison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,638 (198 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,813 (3,362 total cases)

— 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (46 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (4,648 fully vaccinated)

— 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#6. Henry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,691 (369 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,624 (5,374 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (68 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (9,806 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#5. St. Clair County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,756 (165 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,762 (1,951 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (29 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (3,163 fully vaccinated)

— 38.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#4. Lewis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,800 (176 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,839 (2,526 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (31 total deaths)

— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (3,253 fully vaccinated)

— 38.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#3. Atchison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,886 (97 new cases, +142% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,060 (1,186 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (2,800 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#2. St. Francois County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,936 (1,301 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,918 (17,421 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (252 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (28,540 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#1. New Madrid County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,950 (333 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,587 (4,540 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (71 total deaths)

— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (5,567 fully vaccinated)

— 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri