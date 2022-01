Female doctor in protective suit taking sample for swab test of senior man. Medical professional is examining elderly patient during COVID-19 crisis. They are in hospital.

STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 4 reached 828,344 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 56.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 33.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 3, 2021.

Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Harrison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (29 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,756 (1,483 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (23 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#49. St. Francois County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (233 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,472 (13,760 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (228 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#48. Randolph County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (86 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,367 (4,298 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (85 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#47. Adair County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (89 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,352 (4,144 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 20 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (53 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#46. Ste. Genevieve County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (63 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,441 (2,763 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (34 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#45. Cole County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (270 new cases, +139% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,217 (14,748 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (235 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#44. Greene County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (1,043 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,695 (48,930 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (847 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#43. Saline County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (81 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,632 (4,696 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (86 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#42. Polk County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (115 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,256 (5,869 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (82 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#41. Cooper County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (64 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,364 (3,252 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 23 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (58 total deaths)

— 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#40. Ralls County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (38 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,188 (1,875 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (19 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#39. Benton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (72 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,656 (3,044 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (72 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#38. Phelps County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (165 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,781 (7,480 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (201 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#37. Montgomery County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (44 new cases, +76% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,557 (1,797 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (34 total deaths)

— 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#36. Monroe County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (33 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,065 (1,648 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (34 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#35. Schuyler County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (18 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,845 (552 total cases)

— 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (22 total deaths)

— 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#34. Daviess County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (32 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,716 (1,301 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (17 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#33. Hickory County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (37 new cases, +185% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,239 (1,359 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (45 total deaths)

— 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#32. Barton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (46 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,237 (2,026 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 17 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (42 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#31. Madison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (48 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,980 (2,657 total cases)

— 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (41 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#30. Linn County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (48 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,055 (2,033 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (58 total deaths)

— 85.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#29. Vernon County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (83 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,444 (3,587 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (87 total deaths)

— 61.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#28. Buchanan County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (362 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,787 (16,413 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (256 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#27. Marion County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 421 (120 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,591 (6,160 total cases)

— 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (102 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#26. Clinton County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (87 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,668 (3,602 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (100 total deaths)

— 87.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#25. Pettis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (181 new cases, +135% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,041 (8,485 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (131 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#24. Dent County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (67 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,090 (2,350 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (63 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#23. Cedar County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (62 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,677 (2,106 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (42 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#22. Franklin County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (459 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,687 (17,349 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (273 total deaths)

— 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#21. Henry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (98 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,571 (4,053 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (66 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#20. Boone County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (818 new cases, +211% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (28,589 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (203 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#19. Knox County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (18 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,515 (733 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (8 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#18. Warren County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (167 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,935 (6,037 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (75 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#17. Livingston County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (75 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,756 (2,856 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (81 total deaths)

— 103.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#16. Cass County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (527 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,579 (17,537 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (225 total deaths)

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#15. Lincoln County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (294 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,284 (11,380 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (101 total deaths)

— 34.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#14. Holt County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 500 (22 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,374 (809 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 23 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (24 total deaths)

— 108.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#13. Atchison County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (26 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,958 (975 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (18 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#12. Dallas County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (87 new cases, +107% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,997 (2,700 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (59 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#11. Gentry County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (35 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,765 (1,693 total cases)

— 57.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)

— 62.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#10. Jefferson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (1,215 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,492 (39,372 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (9 new deaths, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (459 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#9. Bates County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (90 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,091 (2,764 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (63 total deaths)

— 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#8. Lafayette County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (184 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,769 (5,812 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (91 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#7. St. Charles County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (2,377 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,568 (66,608 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (7 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (748 total deaths)

— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#6. Ray County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (141 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,374 (3,769 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (65 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#5. Carroll County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (55 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,691 (1,709 total cases)

— 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (39 total deaths)

— 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#4. Andrew County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (116 new cases, +158% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,794 (3,506 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (41 total deaths)

— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#3. Jackson County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (5,286 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,586 (144,724 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (27 new deaths, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (1,886 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#2. St. Louis city, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,203 (3,617 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,968 (38,978 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (15 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (646 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

#1. St. Louis County, MO

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,259 (12,521 new cases, +161% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,132 (160,389 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (30 new deaths, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (2,742 total deaths)

— 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri