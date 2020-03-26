Coronavirus updates: U.S. surpasses China with most cases worldwide

U.S. (CBS) — There are now more than 510,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 22,000 people have died from the new coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, more than 1,130 people have died and more than 75,000 people have been infected.

An unprecedented number of Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the virus shuttered businesses and normal life across large swaths of the country came to a halt. Roughly 3.3 million people filed a claim for jobless aid in the week ending March 21 – a nearly fivefold increase over the previous weekly record set in 1982.

The Senate has passed an unprecedented $2 trillion relief package to help workers, businesses and the severely strained health care system survive the pandemic.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.