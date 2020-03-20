Coronavirus testing to begin on Tuesday by appointment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With 80 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, the University of Mississippi Medical Center said drive-thru testing will begin on Tuesday, March 24.

The drive-thru testing will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Leaders plan to run the testing site at the Mississippi Fairgrounds seven days a week. However, they will not operate when it’s storming outside.

According to officials, 128 appointments will be available each day at the fairgrounds. Citizens can make appointments on the C Spire app. Clinicians will be available on the C Spire app from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If appointments are full, they will direct you to other resources or schedule you on a different day.

If you show up to the site without an appointment, you will be turned away.

UMMC is partnering with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, CSpire, the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and the Mississippi National Guard for the initiative.