Coronavirus strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes

by: AP, Jim Salter

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Newly released information from the state shows that the coronavirus has infected residents in nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday released information for the first time on confirmed cases at “congregate living facilities,” which include those providing nursing or convalescent care. All told the virus has been confirmed at 79 facilities, including 46 in St. Louis County, 12 in St. Louis city and nine in St. Charles County.

Two facilities are affected in both Franklin and Jackson counties. Adair, Cass, Greene, Jefferson, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Platte and Scott counties have one impacted facility each.

