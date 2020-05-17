Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Coronavirus infects workers at FedEx facility in Kansas

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HONG KONG, CHINA – 2020/05/11: A FedEx Express courier prepares the numerous packages inside the delivery truck parked on the street. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – FedEx has confirmed that workers from its facility in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from FedEx Ground said in a statement Friday that it was working cooperatively with county health officials and offering voluntary COVID-19 testing to employees and vendors at the facility.

The Kansas City Star reports that the positive tests are considered to be the first cluster of coronavirus cases tied to a workplace in Johnson County, Kansas.

On Saturday, Shawnee County announced at least 10 cases linked to gatherings a lake that appear to have violated the state’s stay-at-home order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now