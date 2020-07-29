Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give update on COVID-19 response in Russellville

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will visit Russellville Wednesday and give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 40,181 total COVID-19 cases and 428 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

On Tuesday, the governor announced 20 additional people had died due to the coronavirus.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

