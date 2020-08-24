LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update Monday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Monday morning, there are 56,574 total COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches 7
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response
- Florida trappers capture 100-pound Suwanee alligator snapping turtle
- “REBUILD AND RECOVER”: Auditor Nicole Galloway discusses action plan for COVID in Missouri
- RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020