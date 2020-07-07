Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials provide update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 24,253 total COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: