LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 24,253 total COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter in New York
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials provide update on COVID-19 response
- Man charged in attack on child dancer captured on Facebook
- State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season; first time since World War II
- Branson to require face masks in City facilities