Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces Army National Guard training this weekend canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday training set for this weekend for 4,300 Army National Guard troops at Fort Chaffee has been canceled.

This comes less than a week after our story aired as soldiers feared their safety was at risk.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 21,197 total COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 420 new cases and seven deaths from Tuesday.

