Coronavirus in Ark.: 11,300 negative tests added into system, 2 high schools move to remote learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and Education Secretary Johnny Key gave an update on Monday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response, including the addition of 11,300 negative testing results in the state’s database and two high schools in the state moving to virtual learning.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday there were 11,300 negative tests added into the state’s system. According to Arkansas Department of Health officials, there was a commercial lab that was not reporting all of the negative tests to them. One ADH official said 8,000 of the negative test results were in Benton County and Washington County.

Johnny Key announced Cross County High School and Marshall High School in Searcy County have moved to virtual learning. According to Key, both of these decisions were because of the number of staff in quarantine.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of Monday afternoon, there have been an additional 368 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 61,224 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 797 deaths.

Dr. José Romero said six of the deaths announced Monday were delayed reportings.

According to Dr. Romero, four counties reported more than 20 positive tests over the last 24 hours: Pulaski County (50), Pope County (42), Benton County (30) and Garland County (21).

Governor Hutchinson said there are currently 420 hospitalizations in the state due to the coronavirus, which is an increase of 29.

Dr. Romero said as of Monday, there are 87 people on ventilators in the state due to the virus. That is an increase of three.

There are 5,466 active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday, according to Dr. Romero.

According to Hutchinson, 4,542 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours.

The governor said the original goal for August was 200,000 total tests completed. As of August 30, the cumulative total of resulted COVID-19 tests is 181,950, with one more day of reporting to go for August.

Governor Hutchinson also announced Monday the State of Arkansas received a $21 million grant to fight opioid abuse. The governor said the grant will go to education, treatment and recovery efforts.

