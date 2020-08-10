Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson provides update on COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 555 with 645 new positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an August 10 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

The total cumulative cases has reached 50,028 according to the Arkansas Department of Health with 645 new positive cases; of the 645 cases, 13 were in correctional, and 632 were in communities.

Hospitalizations due to COVID were down 6, making the total 508.

There were 11 new deaths due to COVID making the total 555 deaths.

Counties with COVID:

Pulaski 61

Sebastian 52

Garland 50

Saline 43

Jefferson 40

Craighead 32

Benton 21

Independence 20



