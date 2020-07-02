Hutchinson announces largest single-day COVID-19 case increase, voters can request absentee ballots for Nov.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 22,075 total COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 878 cases and two deaths from Wednesday.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said this is the largest single-day case increase in Arkansas.
Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced Thursday that voters will be able to request absentee ballots for the elections on November 3 if they are concerned about COVID-19.
On Thursday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson talked about the virus and its impact in Arkansas, you can watch the interview below.
