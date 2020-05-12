Coronavirus hits eastern Missouri jail

(Missourinet)– A joint statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and county health department says 34 inmates and five employees at the county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. Widespread testing for COVID-19 was done at the jail in Troy near St. Louis.

According to the statement, the inmates who have tested positive are isolated. The positive cases included individuals with and without symptoms.

The statement says no inmates have gone to a hospital or have died as a result of the virus, and all five workers were quarantined and have since recovered.

