Coronavirus and the effects of summer

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– The heat and humidity are proving to be beneficial for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Infectious disease experts say being outside cuts down on the risk of spreading the virus.

The virus doesn’t like heat and humidity. UV rays also have an impact. Air droplets don’t hang in the air as long compared to cold, dry conditions. Doctors are also seeing success from people wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands.

As hospitalizations continue to decline, 2 hair stylists in Springfield Missouri worked with more than 140 clients while symptomatic. Even though they had the virus, none of their clients have tested positive. Health officials say the layers of prevention paid off.

Dr. Steve Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, says there is a very real likelihood of a second wave in the fall. He says people need to be prepared to return to the tighter restrictions when the time comes.