Convoy of Hope, James River Church feed hundreds of families during grocery giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds of local families have more food to eat this week thanks to a partnership that produced free groceries.

Convoy of Hope and James River Church teamed up for this grocery giveaway.

Anyone could stop by one of the four James River locations to pick up groceries and other essential items.

They even handed out hot dogs and ice cream.

Church leaders say all the puzzle pieces fell into place to make this giveaway a reality.

“Thousands of pounds of food are going to be given away today, and just between all the campuses,” said Brandon Lindell, Executive Ministries pastor. “Really that’s been such a blessing. We’ve had people given donations with the partnership with Convoy. Many businesses and the people with James River Church have made it possible. At one point, we weren’t sure we were going to get all the food, but God brought all the things together so we could have enough to giveaway for everybody.”

Convoy of Hope was one of three local agencies that benefited by KOLR’s “Putting the Ozarks First” food and money drive last Thursday that brought in more than $90,000 dollars.