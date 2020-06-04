Convoy of Hope delivers millions of meals for coronavirus relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is helping those suffering from the fallout caused by COVID-19.

More than 20 million meals have been delivered since mid-March across the country, fulfilling requests from partners and churches in nearly every state.

“There’s no question that the need is great. But we can’t allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the enormity of the task before us. Instead, now is a time for each of us to do what we can so others receive the help they need.” Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president

The relief did not stop at the country line. Convoy of Hope has continued as an international program.

Over 300,000 underprivileged children in 18 different counties have been fed each day. More than 5 million meals in more than 400 communities around the world have had meals delivered to them in response to the pandemic.

Follow Convoy of Hope’s COVID-19 response at convoyofhope.org/coronavirus, where you will find videos, photos, and stories of hope from around the world.