Contact tracing is underway for Governor Parson and the First Lady

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife are among the other 116,000 Missourians who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am fine,” said Teresa Parson, First Lady and Governor Parson’s wife. “I did get up with a few cold-like symptoms and decided because we are out among the public so much I should be tested.”

“Right now we just need to take the quarantine procedures that are in place,” said Governor Parson.

Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, Dr. Randall Williams, says contact tracing is underway.

“Those that have spent at least 15 minutes with them, within six feet of sustain proximity,” said Williams.

The governor and his wife spent Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Hollister touring a golf course.

“First thing we do is identify those people who are in immediate proximity of the governor and then build out from that,” said Williams. “So whether that’s an event or dinner or at anything, we try to identify those people so that they were in close contact with.”

Williams says the number of close contacts with the governor is low.

“They might be in a room of a thousand people, the number of people who are with them for fifteen minutes right up next to them is actually a small number,” said Williams.

The governor says he doesn’t have any symptoms but is asking Missourians to be thinking of his wife.

“One thing I would ask is for your prayers and your thoughts for the First Lady as we move forward,” said Governor Parson. “We are both fine.”

A debate this Friday, Sept. 25, between Governor Parson and Nicole Galloway has been canceled.