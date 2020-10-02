Community COVID-19 testing events scheduled all over Missouri, one in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — To better track coronavirus cases in Missouri, free COVID-19 testing will be available starting Oct. 2.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is using funding from the CARES Act to set up community COVID-19 testing events to take place throughout the state.

One of these free testing events will be at the Second Baptist Church on 3111 Battlefield Road in Springfield.

Testing starts Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and continues to Saturday, Oct. 3, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Randall Williams, with the Department of Health and Senior Services, encourages anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested.

Testing will be available for any Missouri resident with or without symptoms.

You don’t have to be a resident in Springfield or Greene County to get tested.

There are sites to do a self-administered nasal swab test.

Testing will be operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri National Guard, and local public health agencies.

To register for future testing events in Missouri, visit www.health.mo.gov/communitytest. You can also call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411.