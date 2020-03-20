Columbus State annoucnes change to admissions process as response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University announced that as a response to continuing COVID-19 concerns, they will admit students applying for summer and fall 2020 semesters without an ACT or SAT score, if their GPA is high enough.

The change comes as the College Board and CAT have suspended all upcoming testing dates, which may prevent students from finishing admissions applications. Columbus State is also waiving application fees for undergraduate applications until March 31.

“We recognize the challenges our prospective students and their families are facing right now and we want to ensure the students’ path to college is not hindered by the current health crisis,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “We welcome the Class of 2024 as they navigate the college admissions process in this unprecedented and unpredictable time.”

The university says that the University System of Georgia approved the change to the admissions process for prospective students going into associate and baccalaureate programs at state colleges, universities, comprehensive universities, and some research universities in the USG.

Despite these changes, prospective first-year students are still required to meet all other requirements for admissions, including completion of Required High School Curriculum and other requested documents.

“Although many CSU employees are working from home, our enrollment management services team is fully staffed and focused on delivering timely admissions decisions as well as financial aid awards,” added Sallie McMullin, AVP for Enrollment Management.

For more coronavirus information, CSU has updates online.