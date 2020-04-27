Colleges and universities offer virtual campus tours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Colleges and universities across the country are trying to welcome prospective students without them ever stepping foot on campus.

“Certainly, one of the biggest challenges for us is the campus visit experience,” said Associate Director of Admissions for Missouri State University Matt Magruder. “That aspect is so powerful for students.”

Magruder works closely with Missouri State University’s incoming freshmen and says MSU has re-worked its admissions process.

“We’re relying very heavily on our virtual tour, which is an online tour of campus we offer,” said Magruder.

The university is also working to create more student-focused resources.

“For example, a recorded video from our current students going around campus talking about their day and their experiences and trying to share that with prospective students,” said Magruder.

MSU’s admission requirements have also changed to help accommodate student needs.

“We’re more flexible with how we receive transcripts and test scores from students,” said Magruder. “Especially if the student has demonstrated through their high school coursework the academics are there.”

Lindsay Tobin serves as Director of Admissions for Drury University and says they too have adapted to better serve students during this time.

“We’ve set up some virtual chats and some virtual hangouts so they can connect with other students that are coming to Drury,” said Tobin.

Future panthers can also meet virtually with professors and admissions counselors one-on-one.

“Drury is a sense of community and we try to instill that every way we can,” said Tobin. “Even though we’re going through screens they’re able to get a good sense of our culture and what that means.”

Both Magruder and Tobin say their priority is providing students with full-on college experiences.