College of the Ozarks volunteers make masks for Branson community

BRANSON, Mo- Volunteers at College of the Ozarks are helping the Branson community by making masks and mask kits.

The family of Mynette Ulrich donated the fabric used, Ulrich was C of O’s fruitcake baker for 30 years. She passed away last month.

Donating the fabric for the masks is how the family is honoring her memory.

Some masks were handed Tuesday afternoon to the Branson Fire Department. Fire Chief Ted Martin says he’s not surprised by the community’s generosity.

“We’re very thankful for our community and how they champion the support for the emergency services plus each other. I think you’ll see that as a legacy in the Branson area. I would just share that I’m kind of proud to be a C of O alum,” says Martin.

The school says that the response from the community was so overwhelming that it ran out of “Mynette’s masks” Tuesday morning.