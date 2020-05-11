Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

College class of 2020 will graduate into wobbly economy

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — With graduation looming, the future is looking a lot less bright than it did just a few months ago for college seniors. They are entering a job market flooded with tens of millions of workers who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus,  The Kansas City Star reports.

Margaret Simms, a nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute, described the situation facing graduates as “dire,” saying experienced workers will be the first to return to work as businesses reopen and move beyond skeleton staffing.

Johns Hopkins University reported 494 deaths and 9,900 cases in the state as of Sunday.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now