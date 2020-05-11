College class of 2020 will graduate into wobbly economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — With graduation looming, the future is looking a lot less bright than it did just a few months ago for college seniors. They are entering a job market flooded with tens of millions of workers who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus, The Kansas City Star reports.

Margaret Simms, a nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute, described the situation facing graduates as “dire,” saying experienced workers will be the first to return to work as businesses reopen and move beyond skeleton staffing.

