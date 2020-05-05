CMH receives face masks from Bass Pro Shops founder

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) received 4,000 FDA approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks from Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and Tracker Marine in Bolivar, according to a press release from CMH.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Mr. Morris,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation said. “CMH has implemented universal masking for all of its employees in response to CDC guidelines. This gift helps all of our staff continue to work in a safe environment and provide quality care to our patients.”

Morris donated 1 million masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center or White River Marine Group manufacturing facility in their community.