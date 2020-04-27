City throws birthday party for 105-year-old WWII vet

LAKEWOOD, Ca. (KCBS) — In southern California, a touching birthday surprise for a World War II veteran after his party was canceled because of the pandemic.

He’s turning 105!

Standing at the front steps of his senior living facility, Sam Sachs got a birthday surprise fit for only a man turning 105.

“Who could have imagined this?” Sachs asked.

Certainly not Lt. Col. Sachs. Earlier this month he posted a video on social media after his birthday bash was canceled due to the pandemic.

Instead he only asked for a couple birthday cards, but ended up getting thousands.

“I’ve got 6,200 birthday cards,” Sachs said.

He even got a personalized card from the president.

And the gifts didn’t stop there.

“I asked for 105 flags… presently there are only 400 flags here now,” Sachs said. “Isn’t that something?”

In amazement, he watched as a parade of cars filled with balloons and birthday wishes made their way down his Lakewood neighborhood.

The L.A. County sheriff’s helicopter even flying over, all in honor of Sachs.

And although times are not so normal, for the man who participated in the Normandy invasion, helped liberate a concentration camp and survived the Spanish Flu — today he’s feeling extremely blessed.