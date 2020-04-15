City of Springfield thanks faith-based organizations for help during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On April 14, Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 update Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield, thanked faith-based organizations for their help in the COVID-19 pandemic specifically during a new initiative.

The “Have Faith” initiative virtually convenes are churches and organizations and helps coordinate the faith community’s response to the health crisis. This initiative is being led by “Philanthropy Row” which are three nonprofit organizations: Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks and United Way of the Ozarks.

Now every Thursday, more than 30 different congregational leaders participate on a Zoom call to learn how to serve their membership and various community outreach efforts.

During the weekend of April 11, a group of City of Springfield and community leaders solicited help from the Have Faith Initiative leaders to open five new overnight homeless shelters for multiple nights once the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness learned overnight temperatures would drop below freezing.