City of Springfield creates COVID-19 dashboard, shows latest numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is sharing a new way to track COVID-19, and the community’s response. The dashboard tracks cases in Greene County, and in surrounding areas.

It also allows the public to track hospital resources, health department capacity to investigate cases, and how much testing the county has access to.

Jon Mooney, the Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says this data will allow city and county leaders to craft an intelligent response to COVID-19, as officials prepare to begin the recovery phase.

Cora Scott, Springfield’s Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement, says the Road to Recovery order is in progress, and the city hopes to make an announcement on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 about how more businesses can begin to open up. Stay-at-home orders in Missouri, Springfield, Greene County, and several other communities in the Ozarks expire on May 3, 2020.

To view the dashboard, click here.