CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — CEO of CoxHealth, Steve Edwards, shared some new COVID-19 statistics for Christian County’s positivity rate.

In his tweet, Edwards shared results for four weeks showing the positivity rate increasing leading up to the week of Oct. 6.

Week 1: 9% positivity rate

Week 2: 14% positivity rate

Week 3: 24% positivity rate

Week 4: 24.5% positivity rate

Christian county testing statistics showing worrisome symptomatic positivity rate. Public health measures are necessary.



This Week’s results

24.5% positive rate



3rd Week’s results

24% positive rate



2nd Week’s results

14% positive rate



1st Week’s results

9% positive rate — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) October 6, 2020

Edwards also said in his tweet he believes public health measures are neccessary.