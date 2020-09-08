Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Christian County receives help from the state to after latest COVID death

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced a COVID-19 death and a spike in cases occurring over Labor Day weekend.

Due to the spike in cases, the Health Department is receiving help from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services with contact tracing and informing positive cases.

The individual who died from COVID-19 was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Over Labor Day weekend, 115 additional cases of the virus were reported to the Health Department.

