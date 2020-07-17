Christian County Health Department no longer announcing low-risk exposures to COVID-19

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department says due to a large number of cases of COVID-19 in the county and its limited number of staff to complete investigations, there will no longer be announcements for low-risk exposures.
The Health Department is currently monitoring 80 active cases and says there is a potential for Christian County citizens to be exposed at any public location.
To prevent the spread, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.
Christian County announced 14 new cases on July 17, 2020, and requests citizens to follow these recommendations:
- Wash your hands frequently
- Avoid touching your face.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and
- crowded places
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
- Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces
- Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention