Christian County Health Department no longer announcing low-risk exposures to COVID-19

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department says due to a large number of cases of COVID-19 in the county and its limited number of staff to complete investigations, there will no longer be announcements for low-risk exposures.

The Health Department is currently monitoring 80 active cases and says there is a potential for Christian County citizens to be exposed at any public location.

To prevent the spread, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.

Christian County announced 14 new cases on July 17, 2020, and requests citizens to follow these recommendations: