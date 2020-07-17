Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Christian County Health Department no longer announcing low-risk exposures to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department says due to a large number of cases of COVID-19 in the county and its limited number of staff to complete investigations, there will no longer be announcements for low-risk exposures.

The Health Department is currently monitoring 80 active cases and says there is a potential for Christian County citizens to be exposed at any public location.

To prevent the spread, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.

Christian County announced 14 new cases on July 17, 2020, and requests citizens to follow these recommendations:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and
  • crowded places
  • Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
  • Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces
  • Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties