Christian County Health Department announces 18 new COVID-19 cases

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its overall total to 120 cases on Monday, July 13, 2020.

According to the Health Department, the amount of active cases of COVID-19 has maxed out the capacity of following up on positive cases and contacts in a timely manner. The department is currently looking for people to interview as potential contact tracers.

The Health Department is asking residents of Christian County to continue practicing social distancing and wear a face mask in public areas.