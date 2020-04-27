Christian County reports one new probable COVID-19 case

Update: Christian County Health Department announces a probable case of COVID-19.

The county has a total of 23 COVID-19 cases with 20 of those confirmed cases and the other three probable cases. Christian County Health Department reports only two active COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department reports that there is no risk of exposure to the public from this newly reported probable case.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– Christian County Health Department announced one more case of COVID-19 in Christian County.

Christian County now has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19.