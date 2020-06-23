Christian County announces COVID-19 exposures

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Along with Christian County’s first COVID-19 death, the Christian County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus with potential community exposures.

One case is linked to a cluster of the positive cases being investigated; the second is considered to be a community spread since it cannot be related to another case of the virus.

Both cases are quarantined at their homes, and close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine as well.

The community exposures are due to five COVID-19 positive cases under investigation by another health department.

Four of the cases visited Lambert’s Cafe in Ozark on Sunday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cases were infectious, were not showing symptoms and not wearing a mask.

One case also visited Lambert’s Cafe on Sunday, June 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The case was symptomatic, infectious and not wearing a mask.

Those who went to this place at these times are at low risk for catching COVID-19, but the health department says these individuals should still monitor their symptoms.