Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Christan County announces new cases and a list of community exposures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced four more COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures on July 16, 2020.

The total number of individuals with COVID-19 confirmed in Christian County is 134.

Before being diagnosed, the Health Department says the individuals visited these locations:

  • Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 9:00-10:00 a.m. (masked, no symptoms,
    and infectious)
  • Friday, July 10: Kum & Go in Clever at approximately 7:10 a. m. (masked, no symptoms, and
    infectious)
  • Friday, July 10: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:10 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and
    infectious)
  • Saturday, July 11: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:15 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and
    infectious)
  • Saturday, July 11: The Roaming Buffalo in Billings at 3:30 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and
    infectious)
  • Saturday, July 11: Signal Food Store in Nixa at 11:30 a.m. (masked, no symptoms, and
    infectious)
  • Saturday, July 11: Walmart in Nixa at 11:42 a.m. for approximately 45 minutes (masked,
    symptomatic, and infectious)
  • Saturday, July 11: Coyote’s Nixa Grill in Nixa from 12:20-1:20 p.m. (masked-except when
    eating, symptomatic, and infectious)
  • Saturday, July 11: Orscheln Farm & Home in Ozark from 1:33-1:53 p.m. (masked,
    symptomatic and infectious)
  • Monday, July 13: Dollar General in Clever from 5:30-5:40 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and
    infectious)

Anyone who visited these locations during these times listed above are asked to monitor their symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties