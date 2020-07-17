Christan County announces new cases and a list of community exposures

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced four more COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures on July 16, 2020.

The total number of individuals with COVID-19 confirmed in Christian County is 134.

Before being diagnosed, the Health Department says the individuals visited these locations:

Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 9:00-10:00 a.m. (masked, no symptoms,

and infectious)

and infectious) Friday, July 10: Kum & Go in Clever at approximately 7:10 a. m. (masked, no symptoms, and

infectious)

infectious) Friday, July 10: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:10 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and

infectious)

infectious) Saturday, July 11: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:15 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and

infectious)

infectious) Saturday, July 11: The Roaming Buffalo in Billings at 3:30 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and

infectious)

infectious) Saturday, July 11: Signal Food Store in Nixa at 11:30 a.m. (masked, no symptoms, and

infectious)

infectious) Saturday, July 11: Walmart in Nixa at 11:42 a.m. for approximately 45 minutes (masked,

symptomatic, and infectious)

symptomatic, and infectious) Saturday, July 11: Coyote’s Nixa Grill in Nixa from 12:20-1:20 p.m. (masked-except when

eating, symptomatic, and infectious)

eating, symptomatic, and infectious) Saturday, July 11: Orscheln Farm & Home in Ozark from 1:33-1:53 p.m. (masked,

symptomatic and infectious)

symptomatic and infectious) Monday, July 13: Dollar General in Clever from 5:30-5:40 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and

infectious)

Anyone who visited these locations during these times listed above are asked to monitor their symptoms.