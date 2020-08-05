Choctaw Indians bear brunt of virus outbreak in Mississippi

Kristina Taylor, 18, cries as she holds a portrait of her late mother, Sharon Taylor, while she and her older sister Kristi Wishork, 25, recall the care their mother had for her children and grandchildren, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at their home in Tucker, Miss. Taylor, 53, died of coronavirus at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on June 26 after two weeks in the hospital. She never saw her daughter Kristina, the class valedictorian at Choctaw Central High School, graduate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — As confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocket in Mississippi, the state’s only federally recognized American Indian tribe has been devastated.

COVID-19 has ripped through Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian families. Almost 10% of the tribe’s roughly 11,000 members have tested positive for the virus. More than 75 have died. The tribal economy is suffering.

The tribal high school’s valedictorian lost her mother around the time of graduation. Family members remembered Sharon Taylor as a loving mother and grandmother dedicated to her faith. She worked as a community health technician on the reservation before she died of the virus in June.