China reports no new confirmed coronavirus cases for first time

CHINA (CBS, AP) — China, where the coronavirus pandemic began late last year, reported no new confirmed cases for the first time since it began announcing infections in January. China on Saturday also reported no new deaths and only two suspected cases in 24 hours.

That added to evidence that the country has largely overcome the epidemic that began in its central industrial city of Wuhan.

The National Health Commission said 79 patients were still being treated as of Friday. Some 376 others are in isolation and being monitored as either suspected cases or for testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has seen more than 84,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. It now ranks 13th globally among countries with the most cases – well behind the United States, which tops the list with 1.6 million infections, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The Trump administration and many health experts around the world criticized China for attempting to hide the early extent of the outbreak, slowing the global response. But more recently, World Health Organization officials have offered praise for China’s cooperation.