Children and teen mental health

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Social distancing and home isolation has been hard on everyone but it is especially difficult for children and teenagers.

Many of them had their camps and summer plans canceled because of the pandemic. Doctors say some anxiety and sadness are normal but this year is like none other.

Doctors at Children’s hospital in St Louis tell Fox 2 all kids react differently. Parents need to make sure the anxiety and behavioral health aren’t getting in the way of their life.

Some warning signs for parents to watch for include: how upset are they? How often? How intense? Are they staying in their room all of the time? Are they not interacting with family members? Are they sleeping all of the time? Has their appetite changed?

Doctors say it is important to acknowledge a child’s feelings. Let them know it is ok. Listen to them.