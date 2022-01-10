Changes to Webster County Health Unit COVID Testing Schedule

MARSHFIELD, MO – Increased demand for covid-19 testing due to the omicron variant and the nationwide shortage of covid testing materials, has resulted in reduced testing January 9 through 15 in Webster County.

Webster County Health Unit administrator, Scott Allen stated “We’ve had great support from our state partners at the Department of Health and Senior Services, but now, they have a need to share what resources they have throughout more of the state” According to a press release, For the remainder of January, our state partners from NextGen Diagnostics, will be with us on Wednesdays (January 12, 19, 26), from 8-2. This no-cost, drive-thru testing will be held at the Ellis O. Jackson Park in Marshfield (614 N. Marshall), and no appointment is required.

The Webster County Health Unit maintains a testing locations list on their website at www.webstercohealth.com under the covid tab. “In the coming days, the Health Unit will be announcing a much more robust testing schedule for the end of January and beyond,” Allen added.

In addition to testing, the health unit provides daily COVID-19 vaccine opportunities. More information may be obtained by calling the Health Unit at 417-859-2532.