Cedar County Sheriff and others test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff, inmates at the Cedar County jail and another staff member at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post on the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office sent two inmates to the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) recently. After arriving they tested positive for COVID-19.

Cedar County Sheriff James McCray said he was notified on Aug. 25 and immediately began having inmates and staff tested.

The test results came back on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, and five inmates out of 57 have tested positive. Sheriff McCray and one other staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

He says himself, the other staff member, the five inmates and anybody who has been in close contact has been quarantined.

According to Sheriff McCrary, himself and the other staff member were infected on a recent work-related trip to another county.