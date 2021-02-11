CDC says two is better than one when it comes to wearing masks

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A CDC study is encouraging people to wear two masks instead of one. Health leaders are saying they know a lot more about the pandemic than they did when it began in early 2020.

“The double mask, they are just trying to ensure that double coverage, so hopefully that top mask is going to be tighter fitting,” said Doctor Kayce Morton, pediatric director at Jordan Valley Health Center.

The findings released show wearing one cloth mask provides 40% protection, while wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask blocks 92.5% of infectious particles.

According to the study, wearing two masks will protect better against the three new COVID-19 variants, especially one proven to be about twice as infectious.

The CDC said the two masks also need to be fitted. The organization is placing new importance on improving the fit of masks so air gaps don’t allow unfiltered air.

“The surgical masks are not as dense, and then the issue with it is the fact that they are loose-fitting,” said Morton. “You can lose particles outside of the areas where they gap or you can get particles in those areas that gap.”

Dr. Morton said the most effective masks you can wear are N95 masks, which protect 95% of the air you breathe in.

“Still masking and the mitigation strategies that we use and have been using are going to be the most effective and the reason we need to continue those,” said Morton. ” Even with the vaccines being rolled out, we won’t have full herd immunity for a while and we need to be able to protect ourselves, not only from what we’re already protecting ourselves from but from these newer variants until we can see how effective these vaccines are against those.”

N95 masks, according to the CDC, do not need to be layered with any other masks.