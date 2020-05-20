Catholic churches plan to reopen after Phase 2 is in effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some religious leaders around Springfield are missing their congregations.

Catholic churches are planning to reopen this weekend.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin visited two churches, and spoke to leaders at St. Joseph’s Parish and the Catholic Center.

“I am a regular church goer, I wouldn’t be able to survive without it,” said Lynn Melendez

She said watching streams at home is not the same as going in person.



“Being in present with Jesus, there’s just a sacredness in the building of the church you can’t replicate at home.” Melendez said.

“I’m very excited, it’s been over two and a half months as we had services here,” said Father Karl W. Barmann, a pastor at St. Jopseh’s Parish.

Barmann and bishop Edward Rice at the Catholic Center explain the safety measures people need to follow when coming to church.

“We’re asking all of our people to wear a mask when they come in to church,” Rice said, “sanitizing gel available at the doors, the ushers to sanitize the doors before and after going back and forth.”

“We will not have any organ music or any singing because virus being able to be spread,” said Barmann, “physical contact is going to be a minimum other than just receiving communion.”

“It’s recommended that you enter one door, and leave through another door,” said Rice.

And they also said people who are high-risk do not have to try to come to church.

“You don’t have to push yourself to come,” said Rice, “don’t come. Watch it on live stream.”

“We’re going to have, after each mass, out in the parking lot, give communion to those people who come up in their cars who are afraid to be exposed to the public here in church,” Barmann said.

Melendez said, “I struggled with that question of, should we shut down? I’m a firm believer that the well-being of a person is not just physical but spiritual as well. But at the same time, I have older loved ones. That I had to think of, and think, do I want to put my 83-year-old mother in law at risk, because i have a need of being at church?

“A lot of people can be aggravated, bishop, how come you’re not doing mass? Well, it’s for the common good. More faith, less fear. Let’s not live in fear,” said Rice.