CarMax launches ‘contactless curbside pickup’ for customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer in used cars, announced their plan to enhance its online shopping capabilities to include curbside pickup.

“The new CarMax Curbside enables customers to complete the car buying and selling experience while adhering to social distancing practices,” the statement read. “Customers won’t have to go inside the store or make contact with a CarMax associate. Customers save time by completing most of the process online in advance – including selecting a vehicle, getting pre-approved for financing, and getting a trade-in offer on an existing vehicle, if applicable.”

The statement adds that customers still have the option to take a solo test drive of the vehicle prior to purchase.

“We’ve heard from customers that during this time, they need access to reliable vehicles to pick up groceries, visit the doctor, or commute to work,” said Bill Nash, president, and CEO of CarMax. “We’re focused on providing a safe car buying experience and helping our customers any way we can. Whether it’s through home delivery or curbside pickup for customers who need to purchase a vehicle, or through service maintenance for customers to keep their cars on the road, we’re here to help.”

In addition to socially distanced curbside pickup, CarMax announced two additional offerings to meet the needs of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extended limited warranty for better protection and increased peace of mind

Payment assistance program for customers struggling to make payments.

