Can mouthwash kill COVID-19?

Coronavirus

Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Researchers are looking into the possibility that certain mouthwashes may be able to in-activate coronaviruses in our mouths.

The head researcher at Penn State, Dr. Craig Meyers, says a chemical in some mouthwashes can break down a membrane around the virus – and without that membrane, the virus doesn’t cause a threat.

“This is definitely not a cure – it’s just a way to maybe lower the spread,” Meyers said. “We’re not saying this is a replacement for wearing a mask or distancing – it’s just another layer of protection.”

So, does the mouthwash you use matter?

The researchers say hydrogen peroxide-based mouthwashes had little effect. But, things like Listerene and Crest “Pro-Health” were effective.

And, they recommend swishing it in your mouth at least 30 seconds for full effect.

They also say this testing is still in the early phase.

Make It Count

