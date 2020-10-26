Can mouthwash kill COVID-19?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Researchers are looking into the possibility that certain mouthwashes may be able to in-activate coronaviruses in our mouths.

The head researcher at Penn State, Dr. Craig Meyers, says a chemical in some mouthwashes can break down a membrane around the virus – and without that membrane, the virus doesn’t cause a threat.

“This is definitely not a cure – it’s just a way to maybe lower the spread,” Meyers said. “We’re not saying this is a replacement for wearing a mask or distancing – it’s just another layer of protection.”

So, does the mouthwash you use matter?

The researchers say hydrogen peroxide-based mouthwashes had little effect. But, things like Listerene and Crest “Pro-Health” were effective.

And, they recommend swishing it in your mouth at least 30 seconds for full effect.

They also say this testing is still in the early phase.