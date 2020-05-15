Buying to-go order of alcohol from a restaurant could be permanent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You’ve been allowed to buy alcohol from your favorite restaurant in to-go cups during the pandemic.

Now some Missouri lawmakers want to make it so that you can do that forever.

Senate Bill 600 allows businesses with a liquor license to sell alcohol in a container other than the original packaging in other words a to-go cup.

The original order allowing this was set to expire Friday, May 15. So, what is happening with the order now?

The state now extended it another 30 days to June 30. The initial idea was to give restaurants one more way to make money while being shut down due to COVID-19.

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco control says it’s against the idea of to-go alcohol but didn’t give us a reason why.

We also asked the Springfield Police Department.

A spokeswoman said the department hasn’t seen any effects since restaurants have been able to sell alcohol to-go.

Director of marketing at Big Whiskey’s Joy White says they are very happy about this.

“Right now, with everyone taking a hit, any way to increase revenue is a good thing for us,” White said.

Being able to sell alcohol to-go not only helps with social distancing but their businesses as well.

“I think that if businesses certainly can keep the consumer, keep themselves safe, then I don’t see anything wrong with it,” Nick Russo with St. Michaels restaurant said.

The bill is still making its way through the Missouri Senate.