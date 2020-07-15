Butterfly Festival moves online due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Butterfly Festival, an event held every year by the Springfield Botanical Garden and Friends of the Garden, has moved online.

They decided to go virtual to limit interaction at the garden and Butterfly House.

They say while this year is different, they still wanted to offer educational opportunities to supporters

“This is our 11th year of hosting the friends of the garden butterfly festival,” Katie Keith, Botanical Center Coordinator said.

“Typically each year we would have a festival onsite, we would have people to come out for free to learn about butterflies in dynamic ways so that would be activities, doing tours of the Butterfly House and really a lot of hands-on learning,” Trysta Herzog, Executive Director fo Friends of the Garden said. “But this year, due to COVID-19 we have had to change that up.”

Herzog says because of COVID-19, moving to a virtual festival just made sense.

“We took a page from other nonprofits in the area to go virtual and it’s definitely challenging,” Herzog said. “It’s making us rethink the way that we fundraise, the way that we educate.”

One employee at the Butterfly House says they still wanted to be able to offer some fun and educate.

“The festival is a lot of hands-on activities a lot of demonstrations a lot of things you want to see or want to touch but now so we’re just trying to give that to you in a different form online so you can see what we got going on and maybe you can come out here in your spare time,” Haze Gaddie an employee at the Butterfly House said. “Each day we’re having maybe a handful of activities that we’ll film and put online for viewers to watch.”

“We’ll have videos from our master gardeners, videos from years past Butterfly Festivals, videos with some of our docents here that can tell us a lot about the metamorphosis process, we’ll have arts and crafts that are put on by the young sprouts which is a master gardener’s educational program,” Herzog said. “It is so important that we are good stewards of pollinators and we really want to continue to make that clear and evident to our community. This is what it’s all about. This is why we do it.”

The festival is going on until Saturday July 18.

If you’d like to participate in the 2020 Butterfly Festival you can do so by visiting the Friends of the Garden’s website.