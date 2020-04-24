Burrell Behavioral Health says telephonic care for mental health should be the new normal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Burrell Behavioral Health called on insurance companies to reimburse telephonic care a Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID live stream on April 24, 2020.

Adam Andreassen, Burrell Chief Operating Officer and President of the Southwest Region said they’ve have made the move to telephonic care since the COVID-19 crisis began to still help those with stress. He said 75% of Burrell’s providers are working from home.

“This is really an anxiety-provoking time,” Andreassen said. “Everything has changed and it has happened quickly. The things we expected just as an everyday part of life. Stopping at a restaurant on the way home, taking your kids to a sporting event and just going to work. Everything has changed.”

He said even though medicare and insurance have frowned at telephonic care, some patients said they like telephone interaction better.

“Backing off from telephonic care as a reimbursable service after this crisis would be devastating,” Andreassen said. “It would be devastating because we learned what it could do and how it could be paired with other services to maintain access to care.”

Andreassen ended with saying telephonic care should become the new normal.

Burrell Behavioral Health offers a free, 24/7 mental health crisis hotline at 800-494-7355 for Southwest Missouri and 800-395-2132 for Central Missouri.

You can also click here to go to Burrell Behavioral Health’s website to learn more.

Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Katie Towns, also emphasized the importance of testing. She said now that flu season is winding down, the flu is less likely to be the cause of symptoms. Anyone with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath should call their doctor, Towns said.

Cora Scott, Springfield’s Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement, said to expect to learn more about the recovery phase in Greene County in the middle of next week.